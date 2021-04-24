Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

