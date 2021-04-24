Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

