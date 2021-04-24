Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

