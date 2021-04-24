Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MD stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.
In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.