Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

