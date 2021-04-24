Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $2.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.28 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $17.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.68 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,268. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

