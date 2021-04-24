Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

IPAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

