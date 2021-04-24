Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.73.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $14.44 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

