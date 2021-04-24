Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

