International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 81,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $172.57 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

