International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

