International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,821,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

