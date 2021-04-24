International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,119 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

