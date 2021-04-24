International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.