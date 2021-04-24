Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of EMN opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

