Intersect Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

