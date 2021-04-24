Intersect Capital LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

