Intersect Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.00.

