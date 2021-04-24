Intersect Capital LLC Sells 563 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $174.25 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.