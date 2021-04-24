Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.86. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

