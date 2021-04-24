Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $939.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

