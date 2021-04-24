Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

