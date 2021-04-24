Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10,472.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,979 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

