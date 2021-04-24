Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

