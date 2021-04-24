Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 8,875 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 149.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.