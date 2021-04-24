Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

