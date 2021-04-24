Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.30

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

