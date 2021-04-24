IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.225-3.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.
IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
