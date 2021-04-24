IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.225-3.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

