iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88.

