iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,762,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

