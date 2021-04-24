iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.67 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

