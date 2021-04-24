iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,533,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

ESML stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,223 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

