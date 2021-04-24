iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 221,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,351,502 shares.The stock last traded at $156.89 and had previously closed at $154.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

