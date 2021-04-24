iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.