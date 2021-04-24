iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3,585.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.