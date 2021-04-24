iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. 4,566,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

