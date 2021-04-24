ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Cap Tops $228,402.03

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 80.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $228,402.03 and $12.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 83.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,536.94 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00626354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.01023099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

