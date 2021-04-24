J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

