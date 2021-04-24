J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JJSF stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

