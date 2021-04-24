Jack A. Pacheco Sells 373 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $20,772.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

