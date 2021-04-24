James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,066.09

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.09 ($13.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.88), with a volume of 11,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,065.41. The company has a market cap of £531.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

