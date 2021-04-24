Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

JAZZ stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

