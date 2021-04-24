Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.21 ($20.25).

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €15.76 ($18.54) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.39.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

