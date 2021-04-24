Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€167.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

