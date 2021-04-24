JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 104,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

