John Whittle Sells 2,411 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $201.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

