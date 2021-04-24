JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €265.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEURV. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

