JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 41,634 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of InMode worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

