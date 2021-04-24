JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 59.66.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

