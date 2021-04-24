JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of M/I Homes worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

