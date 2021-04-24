JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 175.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

